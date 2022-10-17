Orlando Weather Forecast: Heat and storms expected Monday, but a cold front is on the way

Today's high: 88 degrees | Tonight's low: 70 degrees | Rain: 50%

Main weather concerns: A few stronger storms will be possible after 2pm this afternoon.

Some of the stronger storms could produce bursts of gusty winds, heavy rain and areas of cloud to ground lightning. Rain chances will drop after 7pm, easing from North to South.

A cold front nearing the region will spread some energy across the state.

BEACHES

The beaches look pretty good today. High temps will hit near the low-mid 80s with plenty of suns early. Looks like a rise in showers and storms after 2-3pm this afternoon. Heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds could be of issue in some the stronger storms. Rip current risk is moderate-Surf is smaller today, in the knee-thigh range, semi-clean conditions.

THEME PARKS

The theme parks will feature sunshine early with increasing clouds and rising PM rain chances. Showers and storms crop up after 2-3pm. Heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds could accompany the stronger storms.

OUTLOOK

Cold front will slide through the Central Peninsula tomorrow night with a decrease in temps and clearing skies.

Lows by early Wednesday morning will be in the 40s in the Northern Counties, closer to the low-mid 50s. Sunshine will dominate during this time.



TROPICS

No tropical activity is expected in the next five days.

Continue to check in with us at FOX 35 for more on the tropics!