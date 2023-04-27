TIMELINE: Strong storms could bring large hail, heavy rain, damaging winds to Central Florida on Thursday

Thursday has been declared a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day. There is the potential for strong to severe storms to return across Central Florida during the afternoon and evening hours, bringing with them the risk of large hail (1"-1.5" in diameter), damaging winds, frequent lightning and very heavy downpours.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Timeline: When is the best chance for Thursday storms to form?

Strong to severe storms will begin to fire up after 2 p.m. and will be in play through 9 p.m. this evening. There could be another round of showers and isolated storms overnight.

Hour-by-hour future radar:

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather App to track storms with the interactive live radar and receive any watches or warnings.

Help tell the weather story: Send your weather photos and videos to FOX35Tips@FOX.com. Your safety is most important. Please only record photos or videos if and when safe.

Orlando Weather Forecast

Today's high: 88 degrees

Tonight's low: 70 degrees

BEACHES: We have another stormy evening at the beaches. Showers and storms will spark up after 3pm with chances increasing by the hour from that point on. Highs hit the low-80s seaside with active afternoon skies continuing. Gusty winds, hail, heavy rain and cloud to ground lightning will all be issues.

THEME PARKS: Warm and humid day at the theme parks on this Thursday. Afternoon highs will reach 88 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms develop mainly after 2-3pm. The severe weather risk will increase during this time. Threat will include heavy rain, lightning, hail and possible damaging winds. Stay weather aware and when that thunder roars, you should head indoors immediately.

OUTLOOK: Stormy weather will continue across central Florida heading into the weekend. Plenty of passing energy from the Gulf combined with local factors, including the seabreeze, that will drive the storm risk.

We've declared Friday a FOX 35 STORM ALERT DAY. Strong storms on Friday will be possible both during the morning and into the afternoon hours as yet another front moves into the area. Heavy rain, gusty winds and hail will remain the primary threats during this time. Showers and isolated storms will be possible again Saturday and Sunday so stay tuned for details in the coming days ahead. Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team.