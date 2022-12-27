Orlando Weather Forecast: Tracking a warming trend just in time for New Year's Day

Tonight's low: 43 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 72 degrees | | Rain: Clear skies

Main weather concerns: Northern counties are under a Freeze Warning through Wednesday morning. More frost is possible in the northern counties again late tonight, looks a bit more isolated though. We're advising residents to keep tender plants indoors or covered outdoors until temps warm through midweek. Wednesday afternoon begins our warming trend as highs will break into the 70s north. The skies will be sunny.

BEACHES: Beaches start to warm up with highs mainly around 70. Skies are mostly sunny. Rip current risk is moderate. Surf is in the 1-2' range as northerly wind swell blows in.

THEME PARKS: A mostly sunny afternoon with highs near 71. Don't forget the jacket because it could still be chilly after sunset! Skies are dry all day.

OUTLOOK: Cold air will shift out of the area through midweek. Wednesday brings a high around 70 but, wake-up temps then will be in the 40s.

Late week brings a HUGE warm-up as winds align to the south. In fact, we could see highs near 80 by Friday and into the New Year's holiday weekend.

Rain chances could come up during that time as well, we'll be tracking!