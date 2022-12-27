Expand / Collapse search

Orlando Weather Forecast: Tracking a warming trend just in time for New Year's Day

By Jayme King
Published 
Updated 6:25PM
FOX 35 Orlando

Weather Forecast: Dec. 27, 2022

Orlando and Central Florida will experience one more chilly night before temperatures begin to rise. Freezing temperatures are possible in the northern counties of our viewing area. By New Year's Eve, we may see a chance of rain with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.

Tonight's low: 43 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 72 degrees |  | Rain: Clear skies 

Main weather concerns: Northern counties are under a Freeze Warning through Wednesday morning. More frost is possible in the northern counties again late tonight, looks a bit more isolated though. We're advising residents to keep tender plants indoors or covered outdoors until temps warm through midweek. Wednesday afternoon begins our warming trend as highs will break into the 70s north. The skies will be sunny.

tongiht.jpg

BEACHES: Beaches start to warm up with highs mainly around 70. Skies are mostly sunny. Rip current risk is moderate. Surf is in the 1-2' range as northerly wind swell blows in.

THEME PARKS: A mostly sunny afternoon with highs near 71. Don't forget the jacket because it could still be chilly after sunset! Skies are dry all day.

OUTLOOK: Cold air will shift out of the area through midweek. Wednesday brings a high around 70 but, wake-up temps then will be in the 40s. 

warmer (1)
NYE.jpg

Late week brings a HUGE warm-up as winds align to the south. In fact, we could see highs near 80 by Friday and into the New Year's holiday weekend. 

Rain chances could come up during that time as well, we'll be tracking!