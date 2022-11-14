Expand / Collapse search

Orlando weather: Front to bring cooler air to Central Florida this week

By Jayme King
Published 
Updated 6:09AM
FOX 35 Orlando

Weather Forecast: November 14, 2022

FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King has a look at the Monday forecast.

Today's high: 78 degrees | Tonight's low: 65 degrees | Rain: 20% along the coastal counties

Main weather concerns: Expect a day featuring a mix of sun and clouds. Highs hit in the 70s all across the viewing area. Dry inland, coastal areas feature a 20% chance of a few isolated showers. Winds today will brew up from the Northeast at 5-10mph.

c98d7207-highs.jpg

BEACHES: The beaches feature a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the mid-70s. Rain chances are in the 20% or less range for the entire day. A moderate risk of rip currents remains in place for the local surf zone. Surf is in the 2-3' range-ENE swell mix in the water today.

daytona.jpg


THEME PARKS: Decent day for the theme parks on this Monday. High temp this pm heads for the upper 70s under a mix of sun and clouds. Skies stay dry.
 

disney.jpg

OUTLOOK: Midweek front brings colder temps. Highs late week reside in the mid-upper 60s and lows fall closer to 50 degrees, perhaps some 40s for the  northern counties. 

midweek-front.jpg
wednesday front

Some light showers will accompany the front on Wednesday, otherwise conditions remain dry. Coastal showers will also be possible by next weekend as increasing northeast breezes blow a few showers into the beach front.

TROPICS: The tropics are calm with no activity expected within the next five days. The hurricane season continues until November 30th.