Osceola County students head back to school on Monday, both virtually and in-person

School starts in a handful of Central Florida counties on Monday.

In Osceola County, students will learn both virtually and in-person starting August 24th.

For those heading to campus, there will be several new safety measures in place to keep face-to-face learners and teachers safe. For example, it all starts with temperature checks and masks as students walk through the door.

Then, inside the classrooms, all desks are far apart for social distancing. Students will still collaborate on group assignments but they will not be able to gather close to work on them. Students will also need to bring their own supplies.

"So all of the students will have their own desk, they'll all be facing forward, they'll bring their own supplies,” Superintendant Dr. Pace said. “As you can see, we have hand sanitizer, we have extra cleaning materials and paper towels that we've installed in all the districts."

In addition, the district is sticking with a seven-period schedule and will have hand-sanitizing stations in each hallway. She explained that "there are also three hand sanitizer stations that have been added to each hallway, district-wide, so as kids are moving through in their one-directional pathways, the kids can get a squirt and be on their way."

Students will have to clean their desks in between classes that will give the teacher more time to focus on class instruction.

Parents said they think the district was doing its best to keep everyone safe.

“I think they have,” one parent told FOX 35. “I think they've done the best they can with what they have to work with.”

“I know schools have been trying their best to keep everything sanitized, and the masks,” another parent said. "So hopefully, everything just works out and they don't have to go back to virtual, 'cause they didn't like that one bit!”

Other school districts beginning school on Monday, like Brevard, Flagler, Lake, Marion, and Polk Counties, will have similar safety measures in place.

