Parade held for high school senior with terminal illness

It's a special graduation parade for a girl who has been through a lot in her young life.

Sarena Champagne is a DeLand High School senior with a terminal illness, brought about by a genetic chromosome disorder. She received a heart transplant but her body rejected it.

Tragically, doctors do not believe she will survive another six months to a year, which is why so many are coming together to cheer her on in this drive-by parade.

People here say they wanted to come out to show her how much they support her and how proud they are of everything she has overcome in her life. Voluisa County Sheriff Mike Chitwood, Volusia County firefighters, and many local businesses have stepped up to put on this parade.

The same person who organized this parade also started the Adopt a Senior program for students -- students put up their bios and others can send them cards with words of encouragement and gifts during this difficult time as we deal with the coronavirus pandemic.