Paying it Forward: Orlando church surprises woman who's always looking out for others

Ketia Cayo nominated three people for the Kingdom Church's Pay It Forward $1,000 blessing, including her own mother.

"She was working at the Convention Center, and that was one of the first places to be shut down," she explains.

When Pastor Daron Dixon showed up, she just assumed it was because one of her nominees has been selected, but much to her surprise, she was a recipient.

"We decided to be a blessing in her life, and she has no idea we are getting ready to bless her," Dixon explains in a YouTube video.

"Oh my gosh, this is such a blessing! I can't believe it! That's crazy!" says a surprised Cayo. "You got me! You really got me!"

Cayo's own life has also taken an unexpected turn.

"I recently lost my job. It's been a month. I'm a physical therapist," she explains.

With two little boys in daycare, making ends meet has not been easy for her and her husband.

"To go down from two salaries to one is a very scary place to be, especially when there is not that many jobs available," she says.

Cayo keeps the faith, hoping things will eventually turn around. At the same time, she is actively trying to help others.

If you would like to nominate someone for the Blessing you can do it on The Kingdom Church of Orlando's website. If you have a "Paying it Forward" story that you would like for us to cover, message LuAnne Sorrell on Facebook, or email us at WOFLTips@foxtv.com.