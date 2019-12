article

Even horses need their caffeine fix, apparently!

Pinellas Park police posted photos of one of their officers going through the Starbucks drive-thru line with his horse, named Dash.

The photos show Ficco sitting on the horse as he places his order, with cars in front of and behind him.

"'Dash' told Officer Ficco that he wanted a Cappuccino but didn’t want to go inside!" police wrote.