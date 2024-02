Two people were killed after a plane crashed onto Interstate-75 in Naples and collided with two vehicles on Friday afternoon, according to the Collier County Sheriff's Office and Florida Highway Patrol.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said five people were on board the Bombardier Challenger 600 jet when it crashed onto I-75 at around 3:15 p.m. The two fatalities were people who were on board the plane.

The two people killed have been identified as 50-year-old Edward Daniel Murphy of Oakland Park and 65-year-old Ian Frederick Hofmann of Pompano Beach.

Around 3:10 p.m., the pilot radioed the Naples Air Traffic Control Tower with an emergency stating that he lost both engines and requested an emergency landing, Naples city officials said.

The pilot attempted a landing on I-75, resulting in a collision with two cars.

VIDEO : Plane crashes on I-75 in Florida, becomes engulfed in flames

Image 1 of 12 ▼ Photo: Joe B.

According to flight records from FlightAware, Flight N823KD departed from The Ohio State University Airport (OSU) at 1:02 p.m. and was scheduled to land at Naples Airport (APF) at 3:12 p.m. OSU is a public airport operated by the university in Columbus, Ohio.

Ohio State University confirmed in a statement to FOX 35 that the plane is not affiliated with the university. "There is a significant amount of private air traffic at our airport that is not affiliated with the university," a spokesperson said.

The business jet, listed on aircraft rental service Hop-A-Jet's website, accommodates up to 12 passengers.

The FAA is also investigating, alongside the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

The vehicles that were damaged by the plane were a Nissan Armada and a Chevrolet Silverado truck. The two women traveling in the Armada were not injured, while the driver of the Chevy sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.