Plane crashes in Alachua County, Florida deputies say

A small plane crashed in Waldo in northern Alachua County Thursday morning, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies responded to the 14900 block of NE County Road 1471 shortly before 8 a.m. after receiving a call about a plane down.

Authorities said the plane's one occupant was not hurt in the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration were notified but do not intend on investigating the crash.