Police identify victim in deadly shooting at Orlando apartment complex

Orlando Police are investigating a deadly shooting.

They said that the shooting happened at Windsor Cove Apartments on Mercy Drive shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday.

A man was said to have been found dead outside of a building, on a sidewalk. The victim has since been identified as 25-year-old Dominique Aldridge. He is from Gainesville.

There is no information on a suspect description yet.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding this case, please call Central Florida Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS(8477) or the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300.

