Police in South Florida attempt to identity toddler found alone, locate his family

Police in South Florida are attempting to identify a toddler found wandering alone and locate his family.

The Miramar Police Department says that a little boy, between ages two and three years old, was found wandering alone near the 1860 block of SW 68th Street over the weekend.

Despite help from multiple agencies, the boy's family has still not been found and he has not been identified. Officers even spent hours canvassing the area, knocking on doors and speaking with neighbors and those that drove through the area.

They ask that if you know who the toddler is or have information on who is parents or guardian is, please call 954-602-4000.

