Police investigating after man found dead inside Melbourne home

The Melbourne Police Department is investigating a suspicious death.

Police say residents at the home on Garfield Street in Melbourne returned home Tuesday night and discovered the man unresponsive. They immediately called authorities.

"Initial officers arrived and determined the male was deceased with signs of trauma," police said in a press release.

Investigators are now seeking witnesses in an effort to determine the circumstances of his death. Police are working to identify the victim and notify his next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Melbourne Police Department at 321-608-6443. Callers can also call Crime line at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).