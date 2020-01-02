Police searching for bikini-bottom bandit in Winter Haven

article

Winter Haven police are hoping you can help them identify a man who was caught on camera stealing a bikini bottom and a pair of binoculars from a West Marine store on December 30.

Footage shared by the Winter Haven Police Department shows a man -- dressed in a polo shirt, cargo shorts and a baseball cap -- taking a pair of bikini bottoms and putting them in his shorts.

The man also took a pair of binoculars, police said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477.

