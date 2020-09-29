Police searching for missing mother of 3 with mental conditions

article

The Belle Isle Police Department said that they are searching for missing and endangered adult Stephanie Chitwood Hollingsworth.

They said that 50-year-old woman is a mother of three and was last seen on Friday, September 25th, at her home on Money Avenue in Belle Isle. She took her purse when she left but not her cell phone.

They believe that Stephanie is traveling in a 2000 Silver Chevrolet Tahoe bearing Florida license plate 'Y50XUR.' Her last known debit card transaction was at the Bank of America on Goldenroad on Friday afternoon.

GET THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW: SIGN UP FOR FOX 35 NEWS EMAILS

The woman reportedly suffers from some mental conditions and needs care. She is said to be about 115 pounds, 5'4", with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and gray, black pants.

If you see Stephanie, police ask that you contact them at 407-836-4357 or call 911.

Advertisement

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.