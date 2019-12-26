Polk County Sheriff's Office: Man fatally shot by deputy

article

Officials with the Polk County Sheriff's Office says deputies were forced to open fire on a man battling mental health issues.

Sheriff Grady Judd described the deadly encounter involving his deputies as a "classic suicide by cop." He said the deceased subject was armed and pointed his gun at deputies. The shooting happened Thursday night on Congress Avenue, in unincorporated Auburndale. No deputies were injured.

The subject's mother called 911 explaining to the operator that her adult son has schizophrenia and was in a rage, acting combatively, according to the sheriff. She also told the call taker that he'd threatened suicide if she dialed 911.

Judd said the mom told emergency responders that her son didn't have ag un, but when two deputies arrived they found him armed.

"They go to the bedroom door, it's closed," the sheriff said during a press conference Thursday night. "They knock on the door and say it's the sheriff's office. The door opens and there he stands with a gun -- a pistol. He's holding it in the air."

Then, Judd said, deputies shot the 35-year-old, who has not been identified. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he passed away.

As standard protocal in any deputy-involved shooting, independent investigators will examine the events that led to the man's death and the deputies who fired their weapons will be placed on paid administrative leave.

Advertisement

Check back for updates on this developing story.