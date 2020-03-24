Popeyes offering fans Netflix username and password for those stuck at home during coronavirus outbreak

article

Love that Netflix from Popeyes.

Self-isolation during the global pandemic is driving some people to get creative about how they fill their time. To help ease the boredom, Popeyes is encouraging its customers to “Fried Chicken and Chill’ by offering its fans its Netflix username and password.

“Where we come from, everyone is family. And families share video streaming accounts,” a commercial for the brand’s promotion said.

The family-focused fast-food chain announced it would be sharing its username and password for the video streaming platform to the first 1,000 fans who post photos of themselves eating Popeyes (fortunately, Popeyes is among the fast-food chains still offering drive-thru and takeout service) and tagging it with #ThatPasswordFromPopeyes.

The guests who manage to upload the pictures first will get a monthlong subscription to Netflix using Popeyes’ password.

And if you're getting Popeyes — or any food — delivered before your next Netflix binge, just make sure you are following proper protocol if ordering takeout or delivery during the coronavirus outbreak.

