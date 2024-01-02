Powerball: 2 winning tickets sold at Florida Publix stores worth $1 million, $2 million

A lucky ticketholder in Michigan won the Powerball's jackpot worth a whopping $842.4 million on the first day of 2024.

At least two tickets in Florida won the second-tier prize of $1 million after matching all five numbers, except the Powerball number.

The winning numbers in Monday night's drawing were white balls 12, 21, 42, 44, 49 and red Powerball 1. The Power Play® multiplier was 3X.

The two winning Florida tickets were sold at two separate Publix locations:

10928 Cross Creek Boulevard, Tampa

1537 NW Saint Lucie West Boulevard, Port Saint Lucie

One of those tickets doubled in worth to $2 million because the lottery player purchased a Power Play for an additional $1.

The player in Michigan will have the choice between an annuitized prize of $842.4 million or a lump sum payment of $425.2 million (before taxes).

The Powerball jackpot had been growing since October before it was hit on Monday night in the 35th drawing of the jackpot run, lottery officials said in a news release.

The Powerball jackpot has now reset to $20 million. The next drawing will be held on Wednesday.

Officials say the overall odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.