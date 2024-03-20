Powerball Drawing: Here are winning numbers for $687 million jackpot

The Powerball now has an estimated jackpot of $687 million.

Here are the numbers drawn on Wednesday, March 20: 13, 22, 27, 54, 66, and the Powerball is 9.

Officials said a winning ticket worth $2 million was sold at a Florida store in Monday's drawing. The Powerball ticket was sold at the Stop & Save Food Store on 4801 Clewis Avenue in Tampa.

The winning numbers from the Monday drawing were 10, 17, 20, 39, 44 and Powerball 16.

The Powerball jackpot grew after no one took home the grand prize. The jackpot has a cash value of $327.3 million.

The next drawing will take place on March 22.

