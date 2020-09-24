President Trump to hold campaign rally in Florida on Thursday

article

President Donald Trump returns to Florida on Thursday to make a campaign appearance in Jacksonville.

Trump is slated to appear at 7 p.m. Thursday at Cecil Airport for his Great American Comeback Rally, according to an announcement Friday by his campaign.

Trump is trying to bolster support in the battleground state as he prepares for the Nov. 3 general election against Democrat Joe Biden, who campaigned in Tampa and Kissimmee recently.

According to News4Jax, supporters started camping out 17 hours before the president's expected arrival.

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.