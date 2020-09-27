President Trump to speak at campaign event in Sanford on Friday

article

President Trump is returning to Florida this week.

According to his website, the president will speak at the Orlando-Sanford International Airport on Friday. The event is a Make America Great Again campaign stop for the president.

You can register to attend the event on President Trump's website. You can only reserve two tickets per mobile number. Tickets are first-come, first-service.

Doors will reportedly open for the event at 4 p.m. It should begin at 7 p.m.

The President was in Florida earlier this week as he held a campaign event in Jacksonville, Florida. He discussed Hispanic-Americans, the upcoming debate with Democratic Nominee Joe Biden, his upcoming Supreme Court nomination, the civil unrest across the nation, his support for law enforcement, and the ongoing election.

