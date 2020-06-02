Protesters in Orlando are mostly peaceful as demonstrators denounce racism, police brutality

Protesters are traveling across Orlando to make their voices heard, speaking out against decades of police brutality and racism and demanding reform in the name of George Floyd.

Hundreds of demonstrators and police were on the streets on Monday for the fourth day of protests in Orlando. They marched to several spots in Downtown, including City Hall and the Orlando Police Department.

"I feel like it's my duty to walk with people now when they need that. It's important to support our brothers and sisters and people," one protester said.

The majority of protests were peaceful but FOX 35 cameras were rolling as one protester was arrested after the curfew ended in Downtown Orlando. The reason for the arrest has not been released yet.

RELATED: Family-ordered autopsy: George Floyd died of asphyxia due to sustained pressure

Officers have been standing outside of the Orlando Police Department since the curfew began at 10 p.m. on Monday. It was just lifted at 5 a.m. and will resume again later tonight, as it is in effect throughout Orange County until further notice.

Orlando Police said that they believe the protests will continue throughout the week. Chief Orlando Rolon said that he wants people to exercise their right to protest but it must remain peaceful.

Advertisement

RELATED: Peaceful protests honor George Floyd in Kissimmee

Demonstrations are growing across the country as people demand justice in the name of George Floyd, who died last Monday after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck, holding him down for several minutes.

That officer, Derek Chauvin, and three other officers involved in Floyd's death have been fired from the department. Chauvin is in police custody, as he is charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. The other officers have yet to be charged.

Stay with FOX 35 Orlando for continuing coverage on the George Floyd protests across the nation.