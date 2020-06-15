Protests across Central Florida over the weekend remain peaceful

Several protests across Central Florida over the weekend remained peaceful as demonstrators pushed for police reform and justice.

Every day this weekend, hundreds of protesters gathered and marched through Downtown Orlando peacefully. They said that they will not stop until they see change.

One protester told FOX 35 Orlando that "we have a list of demands but we also want the ultimate goal to end police brutality and stop mass incarceration, which is aiding police brutality."

Protesters are expected to be in Downtown Orlando on Monday and will continue to do so every day for the time being.

In Sanford, protests also remained peaceful as demonstrators marched from Fort Mellon Park to City Hall.

Then, in New Smyrna Beach on Sunday, people peacefully rallied in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. They lined State Road 44 with signs and organizers took the opportunity to register people to vote

