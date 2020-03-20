Publix hiring thousands of associates to keep up with COVID-19 shopping demand

Publix grocery stores are hiring to keep up with the demand from shoppers stocking up during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Publix told WSVN News7 the company needs to hire thousands of workers to support the surge in shoppers.

MORE: Looking for work? These companies are hiring amid the coronavirus pandemic

There are more than 1,200 Publix locations throughout the southeast, most of which are currently hiring, the company said.

“We take pride in serving our communities during times of need, and with the unprecedented demand we are experiencing, we’re in need of more associates to help across our operating area,” vice president of human resources, Marcy Benton told WSVN.

Walmart also announced it plans to hire 150,000 temporary workers by the end of May, along with DollarTree, McDonald’s, and Domino’s.

Amazon has seen a surge in online shopping and is adding 100,000 full-time and part-time workers.

If you feel sick:

Advertisement

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map