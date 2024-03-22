Publix opening 4 new Florida stores in April

Publix is gearing up to open four new stores in April!

Here's a look at where and when they'll open:

April 4: Sarasota (Sarasota County)

Address: 1940 Lakewood Ranch Blvd.

Additional services: Pharmacy, liquor

Size: 48,387 square feet

April 4: Homestead (Miami-Dade County)

Address: 1220 E. Palm Dr.

Additional services: Pharmacy, liquor

Size: 39,600 square feet

April 11: Wellington (Palm Beach County)

Address: 10640 Forest Hill Blvd.

Additional services: Pharmacy

Size: 38,127 square feet

April 18: Oviedo (Seminole County)

Address: 81 Alafaya Woods Blvd.

Additional services: Pharmacy

Size: 54,964 square feet