Re-Open Florida Task Force launches public comment portal

The Re-Open Florida Task Force launched a public comment submission portal on Saturday open to all Floridians.

"Public feedback will be a critical component of the Task Force’s final report to Governor Ron DeSantis," read a press release. "All interested Floridians are encouraged to submit their ideas regarding the safe re-opening of Florida’s economy."

Floridians may submit feedback on any topic related to the re-opening of Florida’s economy, including the impacts to small business, healthcare, education, tourism, agriculture, retail, recreation and sports and construction.

The website asks you for some basic information, such as your name and the city you are from. You can then fill out the form with your ideas on the area of interest you choose.

The Re-Open Florida Task Force is working through the weekend to finalize recommendations on re-opening the state amid the coronavirus pandemic. The task force started meeting virtually on Monday and has working groups looking at every industry in Florida.

