Reebok announced it will be ending ties with CrossFit HQ after its CEO, Greg Glassman, posted a comment on Twitter that was considered by many to be tone deaf in regards to the George Floyd killing and protests.

Glassman made his comment on a post from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation’s Twitter account.

The initial post read:

“Racism and discrimination are critical public health issues that demand an urgent response,” to which Glassman commented, “It’s FLOYD-19.”

Reebok released the following statement after Glassman’s comments.

“Our partnership with CrossFit HQ comes to an end later this year. Recently, we have been in discussions regarding a new agreement, however, in light of recent events, we have made the decision to end our partnership with CrossFit HQ,” the statement read. “We will fulfill our remaining contractual obligations in 2020. We owe this to the CrossFit Games competitors, fans and the community.”

Reebok also said it will end its partnership with CrossFit after it fulfills its current contract obligation as the title sponsor for the 2020 CrossFit Games.

Tens of thousands of people gathered in cities around the world to express anger over the death of George Floyd, a black man, who died after Derek Chauvin, a Minneapolis police officer, pressed his knee on the back of Floyd’s neck, even after he plead for air while handcuffed.

The widely seen video of Floyd’s death sparked national and global outrage.

The Floyd protests and demonstrations by the Black Lives Matter movement are resonating with wider calls across the world to address racism and police brutality.

Last week, family members and prominent civil rights leaders paid their respects to Floyd at a memorial in Minneapolis. On Monday, in Houston, members of the public gathered to pay tribute to Floyd.

