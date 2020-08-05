Report: 2 Florida teenagers die from COVID-19, state data shows

article

Two teenagers in Florida have died from COVID-19, bringing the state's total number of minors killed from the virus to seven, a new report says.

The Orlando Sentinel reported on Tuesday that data from the Florida Department of Health show that a 14-year-old and 17-year-old died from coronavirus, Neither infection was linked to travel and they were both hospitalized prior to passing away.

Other children killed by COVID-19 in Florida reportedly include a 9-year-old girl from Putnam County, an 11-year-old boy in Miami-Dade County, an 11-year-old girl in Broward County, a 16-year-old girl in Lee County, and a 17-year-old boy in Pasco County.

MORE NEWS: Parents and students battle back-to-school anxiety, here are some warning signs to look out for

Children are said to not be in the high-risk group for coronavirus but they can still fall ill and require hospitalization, the Sentinel said the CDC reported.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Advertisement

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news.