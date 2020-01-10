Rescued dog becomes first pit bull arson detection K9 in New Jersey

A pup rescued from a dog fighting ring is the first pit bull to become an arson detection K9 in New Jersey.

The Throw Away Dogs Project picked up Hansel in a police raid at a Canadian dog fighting ring at 7-weeks-old. Hansel was rehabilitated by the nonprofit. The dog was eventually trained and certified to work with the Millville fire station.

Meet Hansel. He is New Jersey's first pit bull arson detection K9. (Throw Away Dogs Project)

The Throw Away Dogs Project trains dogs to positively impact the community.

