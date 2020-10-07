Royal Caribbean to do 'test cruises' before cruises open to the public

Get ready to set sail, but not before a lot of new protocols are put in place.

“They’re really taking their time and leaning into the experts and listening to what they have to say,” said Alanna Zingano.

Zingano has a cruise YouTube channel with thousands of subscribers. She says some cruise lines are already gearing for test cruises.

“I’ve heard that a lot of diff employees are getting the calls to be ready to get a flight within the next week or two to come back to the States,” said Zingano.

Royal Caribbean announced this week it would do test cruises, which are essentially practice runs for the crews. Crews members will take two COVID tests before those test runs. Then they’ll quarantine in their cabins for one to two weeks before being able to move around the ship. During quarantine, crew members will learn about the new safety protocols.

“They’re really using their time wisely in a sense of what they’re doing during quarantine.”

Some cruise lines hope to set sail as soon as November, though that could change. Port Canaveral Capt. John Murray recently said crews and ships may need 60 days to get ready.

“Two lines actually that are hopeful for a November start but as I say when you’re talking 60 days, that’s rapidly going to turn into December at the earliest,” said Capt. Murray.

Alanna Zingano booked some of those early cruises, saying she feels hopeful and safe.

“When cruising resumes, you best believe that they have your best interests to keep you healthy.”