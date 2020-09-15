Salvation Army starting Christmas campaign early due to COVID-19 impact

Salvation Army starting Christmas collection early
The Salvation Army has already started its Christmas fundraising because of concerns over the coronavirus. More families are utilizing the Salvation Army due to the pandemic, but at the same time, the organization is having to adapt out of concern it may not be able to collect as many donations this year through the iconic Red Kettles.
Every time a Salvation Army Red Kettle bell rings, another family is getting help. But this holiday is going to look and sound different.