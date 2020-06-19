Sanford man surprises struggling businesses with checks

A Sanford man surprised several businesses who are struggling because of the coronavirus pandemic with checks to help them survive.

The owner of Advanced Composite Structures Jeff Small says he wasn't financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic so he decided to surprise five different businesses in Sanford with checks to help them pay rent and stock their inventory.

"I’m hearing these people that are becoming so desperate they’re about to close their doors and not knowing how they’re going to pay the next month’s rent," said Small.

Maya Books and Music was one of the businesses to receive a check. The owner was blown away by the generosity and says it will help her tremendously.

"I have more confidence to go on now that I don’t have to worry about the money in the bank," said Owner of Maya Books and Music Yvette Comeau. "It’s just like having the sun come out on a really rainy day."

Small is hoping sharing this story will inspire others.

"I don’t want to be patted on the back," Small said. "That’s not what this is all about. What I want to do is challenge other companies that weren’t affected by COVID to step up and take care of these people."