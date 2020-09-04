SeaWorld Entertainment says it will permanently lay off some furloughed employees

article

SeaWorld Entertainment will not be bringing back some of its furloughed workers, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The document did not specify how many workers were to be let go or which parks were impacted by the decision.

The company furloughed thousands of its employees in the spring, to "reduce operating expenses and adjust cash flows," due to the coronavirus pandemic. Many of those employees were part-time.

“Due to the sudden and unforeseeable economic impacts of the pandemic on the company’s business operations, that were not reasonably foreseeable at the time of the temporary furlough, the company has determined that it will transition certain park and corporate personnel from a furlough status to permanent layoff,” the filing reads.

In the document, the company said it expects to record approximately $2.5 million to $3.0 million of restructuring and related charges in the third quarter of 2020 related to employee severance costs.

SeaWorld Entertainment operates a dozen parks in five states which include:

