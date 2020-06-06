SeaWorld Orlando adds guest reservation requirement for admission

SeaWorld Orlando will reopen to the public on June 11 – as long as you have a reservation in advance.

The theme park added the extra requirement for guests to their reopening plans. This affects guests wanting to attend SeaWorld, Aquatica and Discovery Cove.

The purpose is to help the parks manage capacity and meet physical distancing guidelines.

“To manage capacity, guests with tickets, Fun Cards, or Annual Passes must make a reservation prior to visiting the park,” the SeaWorld website reads. “Guests must bring their reservation eticket and their original ticket, Fun Card, or Annual Pass to the front gate for entry into the park.”

Reservations will be available starting at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 8.

Walt Disney World had previously announced that a reservation would be required to enter their four parks when they reopen in July.

Additional safety protocols at SeaWorld Orlando include:

Face masks required for employees and guests; Park will provide if they do not have one

Mandatory temperature screenings for employees and guests before being allowed in the park

Physical distancing throughout park

Implement contactless payment systems

Hand sanitizer as you get on and off rides

Single riders line eliminated

Social distancing will also be in place at animal exhibits and extra sanitizing will be done on handrails. For Aquatica, rides and rafts will be cleaned thoroughly between uses. Extra sanitation will be in place throughout Discovery Cove as well.