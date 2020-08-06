SeaWorld Orlando now open on Thursdays, only closed on Tuesdays

article

SeaWorld Orlando announced that they will now be open on Thursdays until September 6.

Prior to this, the park was closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays. They will remain closed on Tuesdays for the time being.

As a reminder, all guests will existing tickets, Fun Cards, or annual passes must make a reservation to visit in advance, as it helps control park capacity.

Other safety measures in place at the park are:

Employees and guests must undergo and pass a temperature screening upon arrival.

Employees and guests 2 years of age and older must wear face coverings while in the park.

Signage and markings throughout the park will enforce six-foot physical distancing between guests. Contactless payment options will be available as well and plexiglass will be installed in high-traffic or close-contact areas.

Cleaning in all key areas of the park will significantly increase and there will be hand sanitization stations across the entire park, including attractions.

Employees must stay home if they feel sick.

Employees will receive COVID-19 specific training to cover all new enhanced park operating procedures.

Restaurants across the park will have arranged seating layouts to accommodate physical distancing. Tables and chairs will be sanitized with more frequency. In addition, condiment and topping stations will be closed and utensils will be pre-packaged. Guests with refillable products will be given single-use alternatives. Only single-use paper menus will be used and additional grab-and-go and pre-packaged food options will be available. Buffet-style service areas will either be adjusted or closed until further notice.

Inside retail shops and queues, markings and signage will be in place for physical distancing. To minimize contact, bagging and wrapping materials will be given to customers.

Markings will also be added to open animal viewing spaces and queues to indicate required distancing. Some animal interactions will be modified and only tours that allow for distancing will operate.

Specific protocols will be implemented for water rides, parades, and meet-and-greets.

Make an online reservation to visit SeaWorld Orlando on their website.

