SeaWorld Orlando to show spooky movies during 'Flicks & Frights' event

SeaWorld Orlando is getting into the Halloween spirit by showing scary movies during its new 'Flicks & Frights' event -- all from the comfort of your car.

Every weekend starting September 19 and leading up to Halloween, you can grab your family and friends and enjoy a drive-in movie in SeaWorld Orlando's parking lot while enjoying locally sourced food trucks.

A family-friendly Halloween film will be shown at 7:45 p.m. followed by a fright-filled movie at 10:30 p.m.

Tickets will cost $50 per carload of people. SeaWorld annual passholders get a 20-percent discount.

The movie rundown is below:

September 19

Hotel Transylvania

IT

September 26

Ghost Busters

*TBD Fright Filled Flick

October 2

Frankenweenie

The Purge

October 10

Beetlejuice

Pyscho

October 17

A Nightmare on Elm Street

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

October 23

*TBD Family Friendly Flick

Scream

October 24

Casper

The Exorcist

October 30

*TBD Family Friendly Flick

Friday the 13th (1980)

October 31

Hocus Pocus

Halloween

Access to SeaWorld Orlando’s “Flicks & Frights” requires a separate guest reservation in addition to the regular reservation required for park access via guest ticket or pass. Those who only want to attend 'Flicks & Frights' can purchase their tickets without park admission.

You can purchase tickets HERE.