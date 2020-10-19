Selfies inside polling places, photos of your final ballot are illegal

While you may be excited to vote at your local polling center, make sure you skip the selfie.

It is actually illegal in Florida to take pictures inside polling places and of your ballot. So, you cannot take selfies of you at the polling place or post pictures of you and your final ballot onto social media.

Chris Anderson, the Seminole County Supervisor of Elections, told FOX 35 that while you cannot take selfies or photos of your ballots, you can still use your phone in the voting booth to finalize any last-minute decisions.

At Seminole County polling locations, there are actually selfie booths set up for voters to legally take pictures after voting. It is set up within the required 150-foot guidelines.

