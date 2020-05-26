Seminole County asking parents to weigh in on students returning to classrooms

article

There's a new push to reopen schools across the country. President Trump announced he wants classes back in session, but one local school district says not so fast.

The Seminole County School Board is asking parents to weigh in. The president tweeted he wants kids to go back to the classroom next school year.

Parents and students FOX 35 News spoke with say they want the same thing.

"If you don't have the teachers help to help you finish cause you're home, it's challenging," said one family. "It's a welcome challenge. It gives you the outlook of what a teacher has to go through every day."

Vice President Mike Pence echoed the president’s message.

"We have every confidence that whether it be our universities around the country or whether it be primary and secondary education, we're going to be able to get kids back to school in a safe and responsible way."

Seminole County Schools is now surveying parents to see if virtual learning should continue next school year. There is good news for kids this summer: Governor Ron DeSantis announced last week that youth sports and summer camps will reopen.

Parents of Seminole County students can take the survey HERE.

