September 11 remembrance ceremonies happening around Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Several ceremonies are planned across Central Florida to commemorate the 19th anniversary of the September 11th terror attacks.
- A virtual 9/11 Remembrance and Candlelight Ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. Friday on the Orlando Fire Department's Facebook page.
- The City of DeLand is hosting a virtual ceremony at 8:46 a.m. to coincide with when the first tower of the World Trade Center was struck. The fallen victims will be honored via live broadcast on the city’s Facebook and YouTube pages.
- Windermere is hosting its own ceremony at 9:11 a.m. at the memorial behind Town Hall.
- A remembrance event will be held at the Brevard Veterans Memorial Park on Merritt Island. It will be combined with a Patriot Day ceremony from 5:30 to 6 p.m. on Friday.
There will also be a ceremony in New York City which Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will attend.
