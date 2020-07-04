Silver Alert issued for missing Ocala man with dementia

article

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing and endangered man.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help to find Thomas Tutton.

Investigators say he left his home on Southwest 53rd Court in Ocala on Saturday morning and hasn't been heard from since.

Family members tell deputies Tutton suffers from dementia.

He is believed to be driving a 2016 red Ford Edge with the Florida tag WK30X.

Anyone who might know where Tutton is or could be headed is asked to call 911.