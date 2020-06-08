Singer Blake Shelton to open southern-style restaurant 'Ole Red Orlando' at ICON Park on June 19

article

Mark your calendars, country fans.

Singer Blake Shelton's highly anticipated, Southern-style restaurant will be opening on Friday, June 19th.

Ole Red Orlando will be located at ICON Park on International Drive, just a short walk away from the 400-foot Wheel. The restaurant will occupy 17,000 square feet over two levels and will seat about 500 guests.

"You guys have got to come see us," Blake Shelton said in an announcement video posted on the restaurant's Instagram page. "Depending on what the phase is of reopening the state, we’ll determine what the music situation is. But, we’re going to have a party. Come see us. It’s the grand opening."

The restaurant will reportedly serve made-from-scratch, Shelton-inspired food including items like the “Champagne of Fried Chicken." Guests can also enjoy specialty cocktails, an extensive selection of beer and wine, and some Orlando-only specialties.

In addition to dining, the venue will feature live music with state-of-the-art acoustics and lighting for a concert-quality music experience.

Ole Red also has locations in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, Nashville, and Gatlinburg.

