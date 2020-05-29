Southeastern Grocers creates 'round up' campaign to honor military heroes

article

The parent company of Florida grocers Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Más, and Harveys Supermarket has launched a community donation program to raise money for scholarships to benefit spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members.

Jacksonville-based Southeastern Grocers (SEG) said customers can round up their total grocery bill to the nearest dollar with proceeds going to the nonprofit organization Folds of Honor, which helps the legacies of those fallen and disabled service members through education. The six-week campaign runs through the Fourth of July.

"While our country stands strong in the face of this unprecedented pandemic, we firmly believe we must also remember to honor those who bravely fought on the front line for our freedom," said Anthony Hucker, SEG president and CEO.

Last year, SEG’s donation of more than $1.2 million to Folds of Honor provided at least 243 educational scholarships, the company said.

For those interested in contactless donation opportunities, the grocer will match online donations, up to $100,000. Visit FoldsofHonor.org and select “Southeastern Grocers” in the “Employer Matching” section to have the donation matched.