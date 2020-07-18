SpaceX launches Falcon 9 carrying ANASIS-II communications satellite

article

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket successfully lifted off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on Monday, carrying with it a South Korean communications satellite, ANASIS-II.

SpaceX reused a Falcon 9 booster that previously launched the Crew Dragon to the International Space Station with NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley on board.

The ANASIS-II mission is the first dedicated communication satellite built for the South Korean government.

RELATED: NASA sets date to bring astronauts from SpaceX Crew Dragon home

Following stage separation, SpaceX once again landed the Falcon 9’s first stage on the 'Just Read the Instructions' droneship, which was stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.