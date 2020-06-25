SpaceX pushes launch of Starlink satellites to Friday

article

SpaceX's launch of a Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center has been moved from Thursday to Friday afternoon.

Liftoff is now set for 4:18 p.m.

The rocket will carry another batch of 57 Starlink satellites into orbit from Kennedy Space Center when it does launch. These will help establish low-cost internet to remote locations across the world. They hope to start offering broadband internet services to North America areas in need later this year.

SpaceX will specifically send a total of about 12,000 of the satellites into space.

So far, over 500 satellites have been launched during the missions. SpaceX launched its first batch of 60 Starlink satellites on May 23, 2019.

SpaceX’s launch on Friday will be the fourth Falcon 9 mission in less than four weeks. It will be the 10th batch of satellites sent into orbit.

So far, the 45th Space Wing predicts a 40% favorable weather conditions for launch.

Watch FOX 35 News to see the launch live on-air and online.