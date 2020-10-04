SpaceX scrubs Starlink satellite launch again due to weather

SpaceX has once again scrubbed a Starlink launch.

The space company scrubbed the launch on Monday morning due to weather. This was the fourth launch attempt for this satellite lauch.

The next launch opportunity is said to be 7:29 a.m. EDT on Tuesday. The weather on that day is at 70 percent favorable for liftoff.

Several launches in Cape Canaveral were scrubbed last week. As a result, Elon Musk is heading to Cape Canaveral this week to review hardware.

Tuesday will be the space company's 13th Starlink launch. It is part of SpaceX's efforts to deliver broadband internet service from low-Earth orbit. The company's first batch of Starlink satellites was sent into orbit on May 23rd, 2019.

On Friday, SpaceX scrubbed the launch of a GPS III-4. A new date has not yet been announced.

The United Launch Alliance also had launch delays last week. They will soon attempt again to send their Delta IV Heavy NROL-44 rocket into space. A new date has also not yet been announced.

