SpaceX to launch communications satellites from Florida on Friday night

SpaceX is gearing up for its next launch from Florida's Space Coast on Friday night. This will mark SpaceX's third launch for the week.

The rocket was expected to launch on Thursday but a Falcon 9 auto abort was triggered at T-30 seconds, but SpaceX said the rocket and payload are in good health. No other details were immediately offered to explain why the launch was aborted.

The space company will launch the Intelsat G-33/G-34 mission atop its Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Friday. The 69-minute launch window opens at 7:06 p.m. ET.

"Galaxy 33 and Galaxy 34 are geosynchronous communications satellites that will ensure service continuity to Intelsat’s North American customers as part of Intelsat’s Galaxy fleet refresh plan," according to Kennedy Space Center.

The Falcon 9 first-stage booster supporting this mission previously launched GPS III-3, Turksat 5A, Transporter-2, and 10 Starlink missions. After stage separation, the first stage will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

The launch comes just one day after SpaceX launched its Crew-5 astronaut mission to the International Space Station from Florida. Just hours later, SpaceX launched a Starlink satellite mission from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base.

You can watch the launch live when it happens in the player above.