SpaceX to launch first crewed space mission in nearly 10 years on May 27

They're going to space!

NASA and SpaceX will launch the first astronauts from American soil in nearly a decade on May 27 from Kennedy Space Center’s launch complex 39A.

According to Spaceflight Now, this will be the first crewed mission into orbit from the U.S. since the retirement of the space shuttle in 2011.

"NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken, two veterans of the shuttle program, will ride SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft into orbit on top of a Falcon 9 rocket from pad 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. That’s the same historic launch facility used by the last space shuttle flight," Spaceflight Now reports.

Liftoff time is expected to be around 4:32 p.m. EDT.

