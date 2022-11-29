SpaceX launch of Japanese moon mission from Florida to produce sonic boom

article

Weeks after NASA launched its Space Launch System, sending the Orion spacecraft on the Artemis 1 mission around the moon , SpaceX is scheduled to launch two missions to the moon this week. A Falcon 9 rocket will lift off with a lander and a small NASA spacecraft, both bound for the moon.

The Japanese-led ispace HAKUTO-R Mission 1 lunar lander was scheduled to launch on Wednesday morning, but late Tuesday, the space company tweeted it would be standing down, "to allow for additional pre-flight checkouts." The new launch time is planned for Thursday, December 1 at 3:37 a.m. ET from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida .

Also onboard the Falcon 9 is the Lunar Flashlight, a small satellite managed by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California.

The SpaceX rocket booster will return for landing back at Cape Canaveral Landing Zone 1 about 8 minutes after the liftoff, sending sonic booms across Central Florida.

Weather is looking good for liftoff.

According to SpaceX, the launch will mark the fifth for this Falcon 9 rocket booster. The first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched SES-22 and three Starlink missions.