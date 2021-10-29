SpaceX's Crew-3 gearing up for Halloween liftoff: How to watch

Space fans: it's not much longer now!

SpaceX's Crew-3 mission will launch on Halloween from Brevard County's Kennedy Space Center.

SpaceX completed a static test fire on Thursday for the Falcon 9 rocket that will carry a Crew Dragon capsule to the International Space Station with the 4 members of Crew-3 on board.

They are targeting 2:21 a.m. EDT Sunday, October 31 for liftoff.

"Here we are, 16 months after Bob and Doug have flown, and here we are getting ready for another set of missions," said Kathy Lueders, NASA’s associate administrator of space operations.

The astronauts who will be on the mission reportedly serve the following roles:

Raja Chari: Mission Commander

Tom Marshburn: Pilot

Kayla Barron: Mission Specialist

Matthias Maurer: Mission Specialist

Following Crew-3, the next crew rotation mission is said to be targeted for no earlier than mid-April 2022 with the partner spacecraft and launch vehicle to be determined at a later date.

