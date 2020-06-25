SpaceX's Starlink launch scrubbed to give more time for pre-launch checkouts

article

SpaceX's planned launch of its next batch of Starlink satellites on a Falcon 9 rocket was scrubbed on Friday.

In a tweet, SpaceX said they were standing down because the team needed more time for pre-launch checkouts, "but Falcon 9 and the satellites are healthy."

The company will announce a new launch time once confirmed.

Once the rocket does launch, it will carry 57 Starlink satellites into orbit.

These will help establish low-cost internet to remote locations across the world.

They hope to start offering broadband internet services to North America areas in need later this year.

Advertisement

SpaceX will specifically send a total of about 12,000 of the satellites into space.

So far, over 500 satellites have been launched during the missions.

SpaceX launched its first batch of 60 Starlink satellites on May 23, 2019.

This would be the 10th batch of satellites sent into orbit.

Watch FOX 35 News to see the launch live on-air and online.